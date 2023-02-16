Credit Agricole S A Acquires Shares of 1,332 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after acquiring an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after acquiring an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPT opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

