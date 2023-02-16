Credit Agricole S A Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $2,826,550 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

