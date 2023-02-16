BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,097.75.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

