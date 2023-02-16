BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.98. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BHP Group (BHP)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.