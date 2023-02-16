Credit Agricole S A Decreases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,930,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.85.

Biogen stock opened at $278.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

