Credit Agricole S A Lowers Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $227.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.59. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.