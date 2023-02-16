SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

