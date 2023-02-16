WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.67 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 8.2 %

About Lithia Motors

Shares of LAD stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.23 and a 200-day moving average of $234.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

