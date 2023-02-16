Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115,316 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.24% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $183,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $13,138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 585,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after acquiring an additional 168,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $264,997. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

