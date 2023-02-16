FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $218.53 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

