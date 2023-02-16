Saturna Capital CORP Purchases 120 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $87,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

