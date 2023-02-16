Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 18,824 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airbnb by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Airbnb by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Airbnb by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 68,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 234,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 74,870 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 316,636 shares of company stock worth $30,318,596 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

