J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 316,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $25,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $192.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

