Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 561 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.37% of Hershey worth $169,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Shares of HSY opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $242.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $7,625,396. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

