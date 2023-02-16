Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $158.46 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,412 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Cardinal Health worth $158,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $72,222,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9,759.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after buying an additional 1,112,410 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $53,478,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $78.58 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

