Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

EQT opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

