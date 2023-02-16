Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

