Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.