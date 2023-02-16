FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

