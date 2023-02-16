Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,828 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 4.0 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

