WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 724 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,403 shares of company stock worth $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

