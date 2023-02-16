WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $207.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,134. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

