GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Raised to $85.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ GFS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.