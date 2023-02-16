Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Livent were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Livent by 325.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 406,964 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 37.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 352,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Livent Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.
Livent Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Livent (LTHM)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.