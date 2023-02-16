Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Livent were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 5,080.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,082 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Livent by 325.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 532,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after purchasing an additional 406,964 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 37.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 352,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.