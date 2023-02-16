Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $127.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

