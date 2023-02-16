WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

