STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in STORE Capital by 168.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,721,000 after buying an additional 83,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 795,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,933,000 after buying an additional 69,434 shares during the period. GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $3,471,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

