Twin Tree Management LP Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 397,471 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $2,569,822.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,864 shares of company stock valued at $9,665,049. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

