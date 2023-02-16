GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

