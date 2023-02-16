WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.49 Million Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

