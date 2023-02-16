Credit Agricole S A Increases Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Allstate were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 31.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Allstate by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 201,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ALL opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

