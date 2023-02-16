First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $70.86.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 3.46%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

