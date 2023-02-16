Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

