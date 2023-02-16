Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Booking were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking Stock Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,496.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,516.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,006.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

