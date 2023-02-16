WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Snap-on by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after buying an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.25.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SNA opened at $253.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.77 and its 200 day moving average is $228.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $259.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,278,236 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

