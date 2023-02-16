WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,679 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

