Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,156 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $499,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $515,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 406.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 239,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.58 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

