159,019 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,408,000 after purchasing an additional 233,686 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108,528 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 0.9 %

HSBC stock opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $37.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC Profile

HSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.16) to GBX 585 ($7.10) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $617.67.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.