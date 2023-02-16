Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 154,711 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Insmed worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.
Insmed Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94.
Insmed Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
