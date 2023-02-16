Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 154,711 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 321.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,711 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Insmed worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Insider Activity

Insmed Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $138,758.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,857 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $51,768.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $875,661 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

Insmed Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.