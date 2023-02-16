Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,121 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050,127 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Rio Tinto Group worth $167,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.80) to GBX 5,790 ($70.28) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

