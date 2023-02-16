SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SFL were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 2.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 13.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $10.39 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

