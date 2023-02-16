ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.00.

Pool Trading Up 2.5 %

About Pool

Shares of POOL opened at $384.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average is $337.37. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.