Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Price Performance

IBCP opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $477.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $52.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

