Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Otis Worldwide worth $171,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after buying an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,479. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.57 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

