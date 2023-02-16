Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 229,913 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455,064 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of BHP Group worth $172,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,250 ($27.31) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,500 ($30.35) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.71) to GBX 2,300 ($27.92) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,097.75.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

