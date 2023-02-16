Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,526,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,879 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $181,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,161 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3,235.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $1,295,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

