Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy Price Performance

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.75.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.