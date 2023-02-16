Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.73.

NYSE ES opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

