Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.10.

QSR stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,646,000 after purchasing an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

