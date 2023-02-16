Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.28.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $191.73.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 23,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 1,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,318,596 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

