GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.86.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,089,000. Capital CS Group LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $840,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

